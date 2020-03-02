Turkish forces down Syrian planes over Idlib

BEIRUT: Turkish forces downed two Syrian war planes over northwest Syria Sunday, a war monitor said, after Ankara announced a cross-border military operation there.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the two Sukhoi jets fell in regime-held territory, likely after being targeted by Turkish F-16 planes.

Syrian state news agency SANA said Turkish forces "targeted" two of its planes over northwest Syria.

Since December, Russia-backed regime forces have led a military offensive against the last major rebel stronghold of Idlib, where Turkey supports some rebel groups.

Turkey's defence ministry also reported the downings Sunday, but did not confirm who was responsible. "Two SU-24 regime planes that were attacking our aircraft have been downed," it said. Youssef Hammoud, a spokesman for the National Syrian Army -- a pro-Turkish group -- said two Sukhoi 24 planes were brought down, also without saying who was responsible. The downings come after Turkey announced a military operation in northwest Syria after regime air strikes on Thursday killed over 30 Turkish soldiers.