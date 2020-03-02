‘Govt policies bearing fruits’

BAHAWALPUR: PTI Media Advisory Council chairperson Farzana Rauf on Sunday said dynamic policies introduced by the PTI government had started bearing fruits.

She said this while planting samplings and plants at Civil Hospital Bahawalpur in connection with Green and Clean Pakistan Campaign here. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had vision to put the country on track of development. She said dynamic policies introduced by the PTI-led government had started bearing fruits. “Dynamic policies and strategies implemented by PM Imran Khan’s government strengthen national economy and made future of the nation bright,” she said. She added that priority was being given to fulfill promises made by the PTI with masses.

“Special attention was being given to resolve issues of unemployment and poverty,” she said. She added that PM Imran Khan had taken special measures to control price-hike. “A mafia was involved in price-hike,” she claimed. However, the government had taken action against the mafia, she added.

Clean, Green Pakistan campaign underway: Divisional Sports Officer Maqsoodul Hassan Javed inaugurated the Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign at Dring Stadium here. Talking to newsmen, he said Green and Clean Pakistan drive was launched by the government to make the country green. “Trees and forests help control issue of environmental pollution,” he said. He added that environmental pollution had infected people with diseases. Referring to sports, he said Dring Stadium Bahawalpur had a capacity to organise international matches.