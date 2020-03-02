Convention warns against touching Finality of Prophethood

ISLAMABAD: The Ajar-e-Risalat convention on Sunday, through a declaration, strongly warned against any bid to touch the issue of Finality of the Prophethood, saying there would be no compromise on this extremely sensitive settled matter.

The event was attended by thousands of people and ulema and zakireen from across the country, at the Qsar-e-Imam Moosa Kazim. Amid full-throated emotional slogans, the declaration was adopted, which was read out by Allama Basharat Hussain Imami.

The declaration says that horrendous consequences would entail any bid to touch the Finality of the Prophethood. It said that instead of following a policy of appeasement of the banned extremist organisations, these should be dealt with an iron hand and the National Action Plan must be implemented in totality.

The convention called for taking notice of approval of extremely controversial thesis, allegedly at Allama Iqbal Open University. There was also a demand for review of the mechanism to stop political appointments at purely religious organisations.

The convention called for strict and timely measures to stem attempts of undermining the prominent Islamic personalities, including Hazrat Abu Talib, Hazrat Imam-e-Zamana and Hazrat Mukhtar Saqafi. It said that India must not forget the surprise day of last year.

The scholars, in their speeches, renewed the pledge to protect every inch of the motherland in line with the past under the leadership of TNFJ supreme head Allama Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, who always spoke and strived for Sunni-Shia amity and brotherhood.

The convention laid emphasis on protection of rights under the Junejo-Moosavi agreement of 1980s and said that the policy of non-interference in other schools of thought should be strictly followed by all and sundry.