JUI-F leaders seek equal rights for women

ISLAMABAD: Working women in Pakistan lack adequate facilities, JUI-F's female leaders said on Sunday, demanding that they should be given equal rights.

Addressing a press conference here, the party's women leaders noted that different events would be held throughout the country on the International Women's Day 2020 — March 8 — and said a women's rights campaign should be launched from March 1-20, reports Geo News.

“Cases of sexual assault and murder, such as those of a seven-year-old girl in Nowshera in 2020 and an eight-year-old girl in Kasur back in 2018 are ‘ugly stains on the Muslim society’. We demand that sex offenders be punished immediately," they added.

On the other hand, the leader of the JUI-F's women chapter, Dr Samia Raheel Qazi, spoke on women's rights during a seminar ahead of the International Women's Day.