Suspension of entry for Umrah pilgrims over coronavirus

RIYADH: People who had planned the Umrah pilgrimage can recover visa fees and service charges they had paid to local Haj agencies in their countries, a foreign media outlet reported on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah confirmed that it has set up an online facility to enable people to recover the visa fees and service charges.

The move follows the decision by Saudi authorities on Thursday to temporarily suspend entry for Umrah pilgrims over coronavirus concerns.

The decision was made after a growing number of cases were registered globally, deepening fears of a pandemic.

Those who have claims need to visit local Umrah agents in their countries to recover the visa costs.

Those who have any enquiries can contact the ministry’s service section at 0096692000281, or via email: [email protected]

Saudi officials said the temporary suspension is a precautionary and preventive measure aiming at protecting pilgrims and the holy places from the arrival of coronavirus.

"Saudi Arabia feels a sense of responsibility, therefore we took these temporary decisions which will constantly be reviewed,” said Mohammed Abdelali, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry in Saudi Arabia.