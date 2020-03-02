US-Taliban deal jolted: Ghani rejects Taliban prisoners’ release

KABUL/ISLAMABAD: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani rejected on Sunday a Taliban demand for the release of 5,000 prisoners as a condition for talks with Afghanistan’s government and civilians, included in a deal between the United States and the militants.“The government of Afghanistan has made no commitment to free 5,000 Taliban prisoners,” Ghani told reporters in Kabul, a day after the deal was signed in Qatar to start a political settlement aimed at ending the United States’ longest war.

US negotiators face difficulties in shepherding the Afghan government and Taliban toward intra-Afghan negotiations, according to Western diplomats.

Under the accord, the United States and the Taliban are committed to work expeditiously to release combat and political prisoners as a confidence-building measure, with the coordination and approval of all relevant sides. The agreement calls for up to 5,000 jailed Taliban prisoners to be released in exchange for up to 1,000 Afghan government captives by March 10.

He said the issue can be discussed in the intra-Afghan talks a team for which will be constituted within the next nine days.

On the issue of the prisoner swap, Ghani said, “It is not in the authority of United States to decide, they are only a facilitator.”

Ghani told CNN on Sunday that US President Donald Trump had not asked for the release of the prisoners and that the issue of prisoner releases should be discussed as part of a comprehensive peace deal. “The political consensus ... that would be needed for such a major step does not exist today,” Ghani said.

Ghani said key issues need to be discussed first including the Taliban’s ties with Pakistan and other countries that had allegedly offered them sanctuary, their ties with what he called terrorist groups and drug cartels, and the place of Afghan security forces and its civil administration.

“The people of Afghanistan need to believe that we’ve gone from war to peace, and not that the agreement will be either a Trojan horse or the beginning of a much worse phase of conflict,” Ghani added.

Ghani said verifiable mechanisms were needed to ensure commitments made were actually delivered.

Saturday’s accord was signed by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, witnessed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

After the ceremony, Baradar met foreign ministers from Norway, Turkey and Uzbekistan in Doha along with diplomats from Russia, Indonesia and neighbouring nations, the Taliban said, a move that signalled the group’s determination to secure international legitimacy.

“The dignitaries who met Mullah Baradar expressed their commitments towards Afghanistan’s reconstruction and development. ... the US-Taliban agreement is historical,” said Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid. Trump rejected criticism around the deal and said he would meet Taliban leaders in the near future.

Ghani’s aides said Trump’s decision to meet the Taliban could pose a challenge to Afghanistan’s government at a time when the US troop withdrawal becomes imminent.

Meanwhile, Iran Sunday dismissed the agreement as a pretext to legitimise the presence of US troops in Afghanistan.

“The United States has no legal standing to sign a peace agreement or to determine the future of Afghanistan,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement reported by state media.

Under the agreement, Washington is committed to reducing the number of its troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 from 13,000 within 135 days of signing. The United States also is committed under the accord to work with allies to proportionally reduce the number of coalition forces in Afghanistan over that period, if the Taliban forces adhere to their security guarantees and ceasefire. A full withdrawal of all US and coalition forces would occur within 14 months, the joint statement said.

Iran views the US move as an attempt to “legitimise its troops’ presence in Afghanistan,” the statement said.

While saying it welcomes any initiative that helps to secure stability and peace in Afghanistan, Iran said that will be possible only through domestic talks and consideration of the interests of Afghanistan’s neighbours. Repeating its demand for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan, Tehran said it will take all necessary steps to ensure the departure of the US forces. The statement did not elaborate.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while congratulating the Taliban and the US leadership over Afghan peace deal urged all the parties to beware of the spoilers and not to let them spoil the peace process.

“We cannot neglect it. Spoilers are there, both in Afghanistan and outside Afghanistan. All of you will have to keep strict vigilance on those spoilers,” the minister said at a press briefing after his return from Doha where he represented Pakistan in the signing ceremony of Afghan peace deal.

The minister told media persons that after the signing ceremony, he had interacted with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and had called for devising a mechanism to identify and blame and shame the spoilers who would play any negative role. He said that after the peace deal, it was test of the Afghan leadership as whether they would show flexibility and take decisions beyond their own interests.

Qureshi said the leadership coming from various countries had lauded Pakistan’s facilitative role in the peace process even those who used to criticise Pakistan in the past. Qureshi said he also asked Pompeo to maintain the positive momentum to keep the peace process moving through different confidence building measures like the release of prisoners as had also been committed in the agreement.

He said the intra-Afghan dialogue should not be delayed unnecessarily to keep the people’s hopes alive and that the political uncertainties should also be addressed inside Afghanistan to not let it overcome the process. Moreover, he said the United States would have to mobilise the support and resources for post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan and return of refugees from Pakistan.

The minister also briefed media about his meetings with the counterparts from Central Asian States, Turkey, Norway and Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and stressed for enhancement of regional connectivity and trade cooperation.

To a question, the minister said the release of prisoners was logical as it was essential to take the process forward and build confidence. He hoped that Ashraf Ghani would act prudently and not overlook the importance of optics in this process. He said Pakistan always wished well for the Afghan peace process but the basic decisions would have to be made by the Afghans for the future of their country.

Asked about the US expectations from Pakistan, the minister said Pakistan took decisions in its own interests as the country would be the net beneficiary of Afghan peace deal that would enhance the bilateral economic activity besides paving way for completion of TAPI, CASA-1000 and other projects. He said he realised that the course of Afghan peace was not a smooth sailing rather, there would be hiccups as were experienced to reach the stage of the peace deal. He feared that some forces would impede the course but hoped that the international community would put in their efforts to overcome the negative forces. He said on its side, Pakistan had successfully dismantled the terrorist networks, revived peace, merged the tribal areas into mainstream KP with restoration of health and education facilities.

He said fencing of the Afghan border was also in progress and after completion, Pakistan would be able to fight and keep vigilance on anti-state force more effectively. To a question about the situation in Kashmir, he said the world’s mindset was changing towards what was happening in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the world leaders and parliaments were speaking up and criticising the situation in the occupied valley as well as in New Delhi.