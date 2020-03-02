close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2020

‘Islamabad is a lovely city’

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy, who is leading the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has enjoyed driving on the Islamabad roads, terming the capital as most scenic of the cities he has been to.

“What a beautiful city Islamabad is. The scenes around, roads, cleanliness and mountains around are beautiful,” he said.

He was also seen sin­ging ‘Dil Dil Pakistan-Jan Jan Pakistan’ while driving on the roads. “I am thoroughly enjoying my stay in Pakistan. The love and support I am getting in Pakistan is really very encouraging,” he said.

Latest News

More From Sports