‘Islamabad is a lovely city’

ISLAMABAD: Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy, who is leading the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has enjoyed driving on the Islamabad roads, terming the capital as most scenic of the cities he has been to.

“What a beautiful city Islamabad is. The scenes around, roads, cleanliness and mountains around are beautiful,” he said.

He was also seen sin­ging ‘Dil Dil Pakistan-Jan Jan Pakistan’ while driving on the roads. “I am thoroughly enjoying my stay in Pakistan. The love and support I am getting in Pakistan is really very encouraging,” he said.