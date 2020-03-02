close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
AFP
March 2, 2020

Sabalenka scoops Qatar Open title

Sports

AFP
March 2, 2020

DOHA: Aryna Sabalenka w­on her sixth career title on Saturday when she swept past former two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-3 in the Qatar Open final and dedicated victory to her father who died last year.

The Belarusian ninth seed’s win over the eighth-seeded Czech, who was Qatar champion in 2018, will see her rise to 11 in the world rankings on Monday.

“It was a long journey here and I put everything on tennis,” Sabalenka told www.wtatennis.com as she described the influence of her father.

