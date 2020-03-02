Shoaib fights back to win ITF junior title

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Muhammad Shoaib came back from one set down to beat Ayar Goklap of Turkey in the final to win Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF International Junior Tennis Tournament title at the PTF Complex Courts on Sunday.

Following two days of rain that forced boys’ singles final’s postponement till Sunday, Shoaib lost the first set against talented Turkish player before winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

In the first set, Ayar built up 3-1 lead by breaking 4th game of Shoaib in which he hit two doubles faults. Shoaib levelled the score 3-3 by breaking 7th game of Ayar.

The score went up to 5-5 all as both held their respective serves. After holding his own, Ayer broke Shoaib to take the first set at 7-5.

Ayer kept the same pressure and built up 3-1 lead by breaking 2nd game of Shoaib in the second set.

Shoaib changed the game plan and started playing long rallies from the base-line to level the score 3-3. He broke 5th game of Ayar and went on to win the second set at 6-4.

Shoaib was seen in excellent rhythm in third set where he took commanding 4-0 lead. Ayar then reduced the lead 3-4 by breaking 8th game of Shoaib.

Pakistan top junior did not allow his opponent to change the pace of the game and won the final set at 6-4.

Both youngsters displayed excellent game of tennis which was appreciated by good number of tennis lovers. Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed trophies among the winner and runner-up.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan and PTF Secretary Col Gul Rehman also witnessed the final.