Mon Mar 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2020

Slovenia team reaches Islamabad

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Slovenian team has reached Islamabad Sunday to play Davis Cup Asian Oceania playoff tie against Pakistan.

The players and officials were received at the airport by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Secretary Col (r) Gul Rehman and Liaison Officer Imran Sheikh.

The local hotel management also received them with traditional hospitality and courtesies. The Slovenian team visited the Davis Cup venue at Pakistan Sports Complex. The tie is set to be played on March 6-7.

