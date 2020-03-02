Naushad praises media role in PSL success

ISLAMABAD: Former ICC match referee Col(r) Naus­had Ali attributed the success of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to media, saying the role it had played helped spread the fever around the country.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday, the former Test player said that print and electronic media always held very important role in popularizing ventures.

“When PSL history will be written, surely the role of print and electronic media would be written in golden words. The PSL success definitely is more because of the overwhelming media hype. It helped spread PSL’s importance and the attraction offers to the ordinary cricket fan,” he said.

Naushad also praised PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani’s resolve to hold all matches in Pakistan. “Backed by our Prime Minister Imran Khan who led the national team to 1992 World Cup triumph, Ehsan ensured that all PSL V matches will be staged in the country. The decision was a brave one and thanks God Almighty, PSL has so far turned out to be a real success.” Naushad has hoped that now when Taliban and US have reached accord on maintaining peace in neighbouring Afghanistan, international outfits would have no hesitation in staying long and playing full series in one go.

“Following the accord, Pakistan now is a much safer country to travel, stay and to start businesses for those foreigners who otherwise were reluctant. I never had doubts that Pakistan is a safe country, safer than most of the Europeans. Now there should not be any hesitation from any country or individual that staying long and traveling within Pakistan is not safe,” he said.

Naushad, who also accompanied the national cricket team as manager on numerous occasions, praised the element of competition during the ongoing PSL. “Indeed the level of contest is very high and I think standard vise it can be rated as the best. You can see most talented new comers surprising many. The variety in spin, pace and even in batting is second to none. It can easily be said that when it comes to showing the world that the country possesses all kind of talent, there is no comparison to PSL.”

Naushad hoped that in a couple of years PSL would start throwing up more talent. “Now when the PSL is being organised in the country on a bigger level, the day is not far away when we start finding more talent for international cricket.”

The former Test cricketer praised Rawalpindi crowd for turning up in numbers to watch the action live at the stadium. “The crowd’s response has been very encouraging in Rawalpindi and Multan. I think smaller centres should be given more matches in years to come. Peshawar could well also turn out to be instant hit whenever the city organises PSL matches in future.”