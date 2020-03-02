Maximum Security gallops for world´s richest horse race

RIYADH: American horse Maximum Security on Saturday won the $20 million Saudi Cup, the world´s richest race, in a stunning comeback after being disqualified from the top spot in last year´s Kentucky Derby.

The four-year-old prevailed by three-quarters of a length over American champion Midnight Bisou at the King Abdulaziz racecourse in the capital Riyadh to take home the $10 million winner´s share of the inaugural race.

"This is amazing, to win the race, to be here, to travel from far away and to have a victory for United States... This is something I don't have words for," winning jockey Luis Saez was quoted as saying by the organisers.

"This is the true Kentucky Derby winner. I´m so glad to be on the horse. This is a big deal." Maximum Security won the Kentucky Derby last year but was then stunningly disqualified and has not shown much since.

"That horse has got a lot of heart, he is some horse, he is amazing," said trainer Jason Servis. "It´s got to be some vindication." Britain's Benbatl finished third.

The Saudi Cup, which attracted thousands of spectators, included another seven races on dirt and turf with prizes worth $9.2 million up for grabs. It is the latest international sports extravaganza designed to boost the Gulf nation´s battered global image.

The ultra-conservative kingdom has in recent years invested heavily in sporting events, in a soft power push designed to project a more moderate image and jettison a reputation for rights abuses.

The kingdom also hosted the Dakar Rally, one of motor racing´s most gruelling events, earlier this year as well as the Italian and Spanish Super Cup finals last year -- with the added attraction of football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.