Two Swiss school classes quarantined over coronavirus

GENEVA: Two high school classes and their teachers have been quarantined in Switzerland after a student tested positive for the deadly new coronavirus, regional authorities said Sunday.

The move at the Bienne technical high school marks the first measures against COVID-19 that affect a school in Switzerland, where over 20 people have tested positive since a first case emerged less than a week ago.

Authorities in the canton of Bern, where the school is located, said Saturday that a 21-year-old woman had been found to have the virus, after she returned from a trip to Milano in Italy, which has been hard-hit by the outbreak. As a result, two classes had been placed in quarantine for the next 15 days, authorities said Sunday. According to the ATS news agency, 45 students and nine teachers were affected.