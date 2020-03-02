Pakistan’s ambassador meets German minister

MUNICH: Ambassador of Pakistan to German Jauhar Saleem had a meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Niels Annen at the German Federal Foreign Office, says a press release received here.

Minister Annen conveyed his appreciation for the hospitality accorded to him during his recent visit to Pakistan, which entailed very productive discussions.

Ambassador Saleem updated the minister Annen on the egregious human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. He also highlighted the situation prevailing in India after the promulgation of the discriminatory Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

Peace process in Afghanistan was also discussed at length, and Pakistan’s support to the process was much appreciated.

Germany has the second largest contingent within the Nato-led non-combat mission resolute support in Afghanistan, and has also been involved in organising the intra-Afghan dialogue to contribute to ongoing efforts for peace building in the country. In the sphere of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany, it was felt that GSP Plus had contributed very positively in enhancing growth in bilateral trade and merited continuation. Matters relating to FATF, and bilateral cooperation in other areas also came under discussion during the meeting.