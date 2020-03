Jihadists kill 10 in northeast Nigerian village

KANO, Nigeria: Jihadists have killed 10 people in a raid on a village in northeast Nigeria's restive Borno State, burning homes and looting food supplies, civilian militia sources said Sunday.

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents in trucks fitted with machine guns stormed into Rumirgo village in the Askira Uba district at 1740 GMT on Saturday, shooting indiscriminately and sending residents fleeing into the surrounding countryside. "They killed 10 people in the indiscriminate shooting which made residents run into the bush" civilian militia member Adamu Galadima said. The militants burnt a dozen homes, carted away food supplies and two "trailers loaded with foodstuffs," another militiaman, Peter Malgwui said.