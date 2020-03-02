Alhamra to mark Baloch Day today

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest at a mega cultural show, being organised by the Provincial Ministry of Information & Culture, in connection with Baloch Day at the Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, on Monday (today.

The unique show will not only highlight and showcase the rich and colorful cultural heritage of Baloch people but also play a vital part in providing a unique opportunity to the people of the province, specially Lahorites, to have a closer look into the rich cultural heritage of the biggest province of the country-Balochistan. The cultural show's lineup of activities and performances includes Balochi living style, regional dances, folk songs and music, Jhoomur and Talwar (sword dance). Besides displaying the cultural rich of this biggest province according to its size, the cultural colors of all other provinces of Pakistan will also be presented in the highly entertaining and educating event. A picture exhibition and bookstalls on the culture and heritage of Balochistan will also be set up at the venue.