Math Mastery Competition

LAHORE:National Level of Math Mastery Competition 2020 to find "Brain of Pakistan" was held at Punjab College Campus Lahore, powered and well thought-out by Allied Schools (A Project of the Largest Educational Network in Pakistan).

Renowned personalities from education field, teachers and parents attended the event. Kimberley Langen, CEO & Founder of Spirit of Math was the chief guest whereas Mian Zorain Masood, Country Head- Spirit of Math, Mian Haroon Masood, Lead Strategist- Spirit of Math (Former Mayor of Gujrat), Prof. Ashar Johnson Khokhar, HoD Education Department-FCCU and Khadija Burhan, Assistant Prof. - FCCU graced the occasion as guests of honour.

At National Level, M. Ramish Khan from Iqbal Campus got first position. Imtisal Iqbal from Fatima Campus Daska got 2nd Position. Mujtaba Shahid from Jhang Sadar Campus and Bazil Shahzad from Fatima Campus Daska secured 3rd position. Ramish Khan from Iqbal Campus was awarded with the shield of Brain of Pakistan.***