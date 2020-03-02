54 fake treatment centres sealed last week

LAHORE:Continuing its crackdown on quacks, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has shut down 54 fake treatment centres during the last week.

The enforcement teams of PHC took action against 323 treatment centres, sealed 54 of them and put 198 under surveillance, which were being operated by qualified medics at the time of the visit, but were pointed out as quack centres in the census. It was also found out that businesses had been changed at 82 centres. The maximum centres were closed down in Rawalpindi, which were 16, while the rest included 12 in Chiniot, Multan 11, Bhawana 6, Sheikhupura 5 and four in Dunyapur (Lodharan). Among the centres, quacks were found to be posing as specialists of different diseases and general physicians, non-compliant laboratories, maternity homes, hakeems, homoeopathic doctors, opticians, dentists and others.

A spokesperson for the commission has added that so far the PHC enforcement teams have visited more than 68,000 treatment centres, and shut down 24,933 of them. From among the visited centres, business has been changed on 13,252. “The hearing committees of the commission have imposed a fine Rs510 million on quacks,” he said.

coronavirus: Punjab University’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Akram has said there is no need to fear coronavirus and added that people should adopt preventive measures to avoid the disease.

Dr Akram said although the infection had spread in the various countries of the world, people needed to only adopt preventive measures to cope with the virus. He said that the people should avoid fried and spicy food items, use vitamin C, cook the food at full strength, wash their hands after some time, avoid keeping in touch with animals, cover the nose and mouth during cough and remain away from the patients suffering from flu. He added PU Teaching Hospital has published pamphlets, posters and banners to create awareness among the people in this regard.