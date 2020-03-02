Wasa officials await promotion

LAHORE: Several directors of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) are waiting for Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General to give some time and finalise their pending promotions.

Sources in LDA revealed that some months back the list of senior Wasa officials was sent to the office of LDA DG for carrying out their departmental promotion (DPC). Sources added that then LDA DG Amna Imran Khan pended the issue and after her the new DG LDA Usman Moazzam also ignored to hold this meeting. Now the file is waiting at the office of present DG LDA Sumair Ahmed Syed who is supposed to hold the DPC. Sources in Wasa revealed that some directors are near retirement and in case of delay they would not get the benefits. Sources said grade-19 officers in the list are Ch Siddique Gujjar, Director Nishtar Town, Abdul Karim, Director Iqbal Town, Abdul Latif, Director Jubilee Town, Adeel Shareef, Director Aziz Bhatti Town while grade-18 officers in the list are Sharjeel Hussain, Hafiz Ghufran, Asghar Ali and Hafiz Raheel Ashraf. A senior LDA official said that the issue was delayed as it was decided in the first authority meeting of the year 2020 that a special committee would do pre-DPC of the candidates. He said this committee comprised of Director Administrations of Wasa, Tepa and LDA. ADG Urban Planning and ADG Headquarters will monitor this committee. The committee is going through the proposed promotional cases, which will give its decision very soon.