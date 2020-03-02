Onion, potato rates go up

LAHORE:Further increase in the price of onion and potato was continued despite the production reached its seasonal peak exposing the government’s failure to control the price hike at a time when the crop harvesting is at its peak.

The potatoes go into the stores which will sell at the highest rates after two months in Ramazan while onion is being exported to Middle East region where the exporters are getting better prices as compared to the domestic markets. However, the rates of some seasonal vegetables such as pea, zucchini and tomatoes are declining with the increase of the supplies from the fields. But the number of vegetables remained missing, including cauliflower, cabbage from the makeshift markets due to wrong pricing issue and it sold much higher than the official rates in the open markets and just adjunct to these makeshift markets.

Similarly, massive overcharging was recorded on almost all seasonal fruits as lower grade such as B and C grade items were sold at A-grade prices while A-grade items were sold at special variety rates and special variety was not available. This exposed the faults in the price list as special variety items were hardly available anywhere in the city but the market committee and district management also issued rates for special variety to allow the sellers to fleece the public.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further increased by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs31 to 33 per kg, and potato B-grade fixed at Rs29 to 31 per kg, mixed sold at Rs33 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was further gained by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs62 to 66 per kg, not available, B-grade at Rs58 to 62 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, B-grade at Rs28 to 30 per kg mixed sold at Rs32 per kg.

The price of garlic local was not issued while garlic Chinese was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs293 to 308 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs340 to 355 per kg, not sold, ginger Thai was fixed at Rs303 to 321 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Brinjal price was reduced by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Bitter gourd was gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, not sold.

Spinach local was fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg, and spinach farm fixed at Rs16 to 17 per kg, both sold at Rs25 per kg. Zucchini long was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at 23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg, zucchini round was reduced by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs36 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. The price of lemon Chinese was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs62 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Cauliflower was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs15 to 16 per kg, not sold on pricing issue, and cabbage reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Ladyfinger was fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg. Arum was fixed at Rs85 to 88 per kg, not sold. Green chili price was reduced by Rs60 per kg, fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Capsicum price was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed 97 to 100 per kg, mixed variety sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price of pea was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40 per kg. Carrot local was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, mixed sold at Rs32 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs35 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Beans were sold at Rs200 per kg while no rates were issued. Methi was fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Turnip was declined by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs25 per kg. Mustard leaves fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs25 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs15 to 16 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg.

Beetroot was increased by Rs5 per kg fixed at Rs35 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs67 to 175 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 145 per kg and A-grade was sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of banana A-category fixed at Rs130 to 140 per dozen, not available and B-category fixed at Rs75 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen. Papaya was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs130 to 150 per kg.

Pomegranate Bedana was fixed at Rs295 to 305 per kg, not available, price for Pomegranate Danadar was fixed at Rs198 to 207 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg, and Pomegranate Khandari was sold at Rs175 to 215 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg. Grapes Iranian was fixed at Rs195 to 205 per kg, not sold. Guava was fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg. Sweet potato price was not issued while sold at Rs60 per kg. Grape-fruit was fixed at Rs14 to 15 per piece, lower quality sold at Rs15 to 20 per piece.

Musami was fixed at Rs90 to 110 per dozen, lower grade sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen and A-grade sold at Rs130 per dozen. Citrus fruit special was fixed at Rs208 to 217 per dozen, not available, Citrus fruit A-grade was fixed at Rs97 to 138 per dozen, sold at Rs160 per dozen, B-grade was fixed at Rs50 to 90 per dozen and was sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen. Malta (Sweet) was fixed at Rs87 to 108 per dozen, sold at Rs140 per dozen. Strawberry was fixed at Rs207 to 217 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg. Cheku (Sapodilla) was fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg.