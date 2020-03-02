‘Paid encroachments’ inposh areas hinder traffic

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seems spineless in removing temporary encroachments made by big stores and plazas on the setback area, which is reserved for parking resulting in causing traffic congestion and denying the right of movement of the citizens.

A survey of several posh localities of the provincial metropolis revealed that setting up kiosks and other temporary encroachments outside big plazas and grocery stores has become a common sight in the city and removing these “paid encroachments” has been out of the powers of LDA, reasons best known to the authorities.

On the other hand, when it comes to encroachments in middle class and common localities, LDA and other city authorities adopt a very strict attitude and the setups of powerless vendors and shopkeepers are overturned within no time but when it comes to encroachment by big wigs it seems the authorities are helpless or deliberately remain silent.

Various examples of the fact is placement of containers, kiosks, stalls, generators and other structures outside big marts, grocery stores, malls and other buildings in various posh localities such as Garden Town, Faisal Town, Johar Town, Wapda Town, PIA Road, Raiwind Road, Allama Iqbal Town, Gulberg, Muslim Town and many other private housing societies.

Placement of these containers, kiosks, stalls, generators and other structures also resulted in traffic jams because people coming to these marts didn’t find a place to park their vehicles due to these encroachments so they have no other option left except to park cars/bikes on the roads.

LDA’s building rules revealed that every commercial building has to leave 30 feet setback area for parking and it can’t be used for any other purpose even for placing power generators. A senior LDA official said use of the setback area for commercial purposes was completely illegal and LDA could demolish any structure built temporary or permanent in that area.

However, permanent presence of hundreds of thousands of such “paid encroachments” on city roads raised a serious question mark over the performance of LDA’s Town Planning Wing as well as on the role of the LDA Director General who daily travels on the city roads but ignores this massive illegal activity.

Citizens also criticise the higher authorities in LDA for ignoring this continuous illegal activity and have appealed to the chief minister to take immediate action. They demanded the chief minister constitute an independent anti-encroachment cell, which should take immediate action over any encroachment and should be under direct disposal of the chief minister.

The citizens said that the city is already facing parking issues and if this trend continued then where people would park their vehicles. Shahid Imam, a resident of Faisal Town, said that recently he went to a big grocery store constructed at the corner of a traffic signal on main Garden Town Road (Marhiyan Stop) but he didn’t find a place to park his car as the store has constructed multiple kiosks. He suggested that a dedicated complaint cell also be established where residents could lodge their complaints against encroachments with the assurance that action would be taken.

Zubaida Khanam, a resident of Gulberg, said that encroachments outside commercial areas, walkways and footpaths deny the right of movement of the pedestrians as well as traffic congestion on the roads. She said that the government should take this issue seriously instead of adopting a lenient attitude towards the big wigs. Owner of a vegetable point constructed outside a grocery store in the Johar Town said that he was paying Rs30,000 per month as rent to the store owner. He alleged that he used to grease the palm of LDA officials for not removing the kiosk.

There are dozens of fruit sellers, shwarma sellers and burger sellers, etc, operating on a road in G-I market of Johar Town and all of them claimed they were paying from Rs15,000 to Rs18,000 to the shop owners outside which they were operating.

Those who are not operating outside any shop are allegedly paying “monthly rent” to some “hidden forces” within the authorities. Citizens have asked the chief minister to take strict action against the encroachments and remove them immediately. They said the authorities should make a day-to-day monitoring system and SOPs should be devised to stop reemergence of the removed encroachments.

The scribe had sent pictures of encroachments of a big store on setback area to LDA DG Sumair Ahmed Syed but he didn’t reply, nor any action was taken against the “paid encroachments”. However, LDA Vice-Chairman SM Imran while talking with the scribe said that he had forwarded the pictures to LDA’s Town Planning Wing and action would be taken soon.