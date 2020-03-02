Cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the city here Sunday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met Officials said the continental air prevailed over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while cold in Northern Areas. Rain was observed in various cities including Chirat 36, Takht Bhai 10, Malam Jabba 9, Kakul 7, Lower Dir 3, Peshawar (City 2), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 26), Islamabad (Zero Point 16, Airport 2), Murree 4, Hafizabad 2, Rawlakot 25, Garhi Dupata 24, Kotli 4 and Bogrote 3. Sunday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where the mercury dropped down to -03°C while in Lahore it was 10.8°C and maximum was 25.8°C.