Body fished out from drain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :A father of two children, who fell in an open nullah near LOS Samanabad a day back, was recovered dead on Sunday.
The victim was identified as Khalil of Johar Town. It was reported that Khalil climbed up an electric pole to fix a banner when he could not maintain his balance and fell in the nullah a day back. The rescuers restarted the search operation on Sunday and fished out his body.
56 arrested; arms seized: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 56 culprits and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession during the last week. PHP teams arrested 34 drug pushers and 22 illicit arms carriers.
LAHORE :A father of two children, who fell in an open nullah near LOS Samanabad a day back, was recovered dead on Sunday.
The victim was identified as Khalil of Johar Town. It was reported that Khalil climbed up an electric pole to fix a banner when he could not maintain his balance and fell in the nullah a day back. The rescuers restarted the search operation on Sunday and fished out his body.
56 arrested; arms seized: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 56 culprits and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession during the last week. PHP teams arrested 34 drug pushers and 22 illicit arms carriers.