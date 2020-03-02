Body fished out from drain

LAHORE :A father of two children, who fell in an open nullah near LOS Samanabad a day back, was recovered dead on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Khalil of Johar Town. It was reported that Khalil climbed up an electric pole to fix a banner when he could not maintain his balance and fell in the nullah a day back. The rescuers restarted the search operation on Sunday and fished out his body.

56 arrested; arms seized: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 56 culprits and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession during the last week. PHP teams arrested 34 drug pushers and 22 illicit arms carriers.