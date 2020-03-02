Kucha Ferozepur Road a safe haven for robbers

LAHORE:Kucha Ferozepur Road falling in the limits of Lytton Road has become the safest place for the robbers, to loot the locals and preys brought in from other parts of the city.

A day ago, Mustafa, resident of Kucha Ferozepur Road, was approached by two bike riders at 9:35pm right outside his house, and held hostage at gunpoint. The robbers deprived him of his wallet. Mustafa, in an attempt to overpower the robber with a gun, offered resistance in response to which he was shot at three times. The robbers fled the scene, on being informed, the police arrived at the scene after 30 minutes. The injured Mustafa had been shifted to the hospital by the time the police reached the crime scene.

One of the gangs, involved in robberies, in the area of Kucha Ferozepur Road consists of a rickshaw-driver and a bike-rider who pick up their prey from different parts of the city and take them to Kucha Ferozepur Road for looting purpose.

These criminals picked a citizen from Niazi Adda a day back in the morning, took him to Kucha Ferozepur Road and deprived him of all valuables. The robbers severely damaged the face of their prey with gun butts when he tried to offer resistance and rode away from the scene. This gang has already deprived almost three to four persons in the same area in the recent past.

It is worth mentioning that at least six to seven persons have lost their lives at the hands of robbers in various parts of the city during the last two months, while the number of injured persons is said to be over two dozens.

When contacted, Lytton Road SHO claimed to have made all possible efforts to protect the targeted area from the culprits and rid the residents of the dereliction that takes over at night.

A resident of the area, Tahir Mahmood, son of Tallat Mahmood of Kucha Ferozepur Road, expressed deep concern over police failure to arrest the robbers, roaming around the area without any fear of police. Interestingly, officials from Dolphin, PRU, and local police never reached the crime scene when the robbers looted the citizens, he added.

Another citizen, Jahanzeb Rana Mumtaz of Mozang, said that he never passed through the Kucha Ferozepur Road as the area became deserted at night and turned into a hub for the robbers to comfortably snatch valuables from their prey.