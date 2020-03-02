Man shot dead on resistance

LAHORE:A 33-year-old citizen was shot dead by three robbers outside his house in Defence-B on Sunday. The victim identified as Khalid Waleed of 497-N, Phase-I spotted some robbers who were trying to enter his house. Khalid offered resistance. As a result, the robbers shots at, injured him and fled the scene. The injured Khalid was shifted to hospital where he died. Body was shifted to morgue. Six citizens had reportedly been killed by the robbers during the last two months of 2020.