Three boys hit to death by truck

LAHORE:Three boys were killed by a speeding truck in the Bhatti Gate area on Sunday. The victims were identified as Akhtar, 13, son of Abdul Waheed, Arsalan, 12, son of Imran, and Ahmad, son of Anees.

It was reported that Arsalan, son of Imran of Gawalmandi, took the bike of his father and along with two friends Akhtar and Ahmad was on his way to Pir Makki, Bhatti Gate on a bike when a rashly-driven truck hit them. As a result, all the three boys got fatal injuries. They were taken to hospital where died.

The accused truck driver escaped leaving his vehicle behind the scene. Police have registered a case against the truck driver on the complaint of Imran. The victims’ relatives staged a protest demonstration in the Gawalmandi area and demanded immediate arrest of the driver. The protesters placed the victims’ bodies on the road and burnt tyres.

Meanwhile, six persons were injured in a collision between a truck and a trailer on Raiwind Road. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured persons to hospital. Their condition was said to be out of danger.

bodies buried: Edhi Foundation, Lahore on Sunday buried five unidentified bodies. The bodies were recovered from the areas of Data Darbar, Qila Gujjar Singh and Police Chowki, Jinnah Hospital.

Cops recruitment: The recruitment of constables and lady constables on the basis of family claim started at District Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh on Sunday. Forty-five candidates participated in physical measurement test of which successful candidates will soon be called for written test and interview.

death anniversary: The 9th death anniversary of a martyred constable Ali Khan was held at Shah Abdul Ghani graveyard Shalimar on Sunday. A smartly turned-out armed contingent presented salute and laid floral wreath at the grave of the martyred cop. Police officers and jawans attended the anniversary and offered Fateha for the departed soul. Ali Khan was martyred by the proclaimed offenders during a raid in Multan.

arrested: Chakwal District police arrested 20 proclaimed offenders involved in heinous cases and nine robbers during the current month. As per DPO Chakwal, in search operations, 14 most wanted accused and 15 court absconders were arrested. Around 34 illicit arms carriers and drug pushers were arrested. Under Tenancy Act, 32 cases were registered against the violators and 31 against gamblers. District police issued 6,841 challans against fake number plates, smoke-emitting vehicles, overloading and for applying black papers on vehicles.

Dolphin, PRU performance: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) showed immediate response to the all 543 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week.

Dolphins and PRU helped 59 people on different roads, checked 22,703 motorbikes and 19,743 persons; impounded six vehicles and 59 motorbikes and arrested 185 persons in different police stations due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 20 criminals for violating One-Wheeling, 20 Kite-Flying, three in Aerial Firing and another four accused persons for violating Fire Arms Acts.