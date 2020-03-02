Attacks on polio vaccination teams: Police, EOC disagree on casualty figures in KP since 2012

PESHAWAR: There is a contradiction between the version of the police and officials of the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) on the number of casualties of the team members in the anti-polio drives launched since 2012 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The police said a total of 22 polio workers were killed. Among them were 11 cops. Another 11 people were injured, eight of them being cops. On the contrary, an EOC official asserted that the death toll was 81 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including the districts which have been merged with the province. The official explained that 41 including 18 polio workers and 21 cops were killed in KP during the anti-polio campaign while 40 lost their lives in the newly merged districts. He added that up to 40 polio workers sustained injuries in KP’s anti-polio drive and 66 polio team members were wounded in merged districts. Talking to The News, Superintendent of Police (SP), Saddar Division, Abdul Salam Khalid, disagreed with these figures and said most of the polio workers were killed due to personal enmities but people related the killings to the anti-polio drive.