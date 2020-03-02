‘Foreign investment to create jobs’

HARIPUR: Federal Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan said on Sunday that a number of countries, including Japan, China and some Arab states, had started investing in Pakistan.

He said that the flow of foreign investment to the tune of billions would help create new job opportunities in the country. This he said while speaking to the participants of inaugural ceremony of different developmental project in Khanpur tehsil here. He said the government was committed to providing relief to the people, adding that PM Imran Khan had directed the federal and provincial authorities to control the price-hike.

He said that the government was giving Rs129 billion subsidy to electricity consumers while Rs103 billion subsidy was given to gas consumers. Blaming the PML-N’s previous government for prevailing economic conditions, he said that the past rulers had inflicted a loss of Rs145 billions on the country on account of costly LNG contracts with foreign companies. The national economy suffered a loss of Rs450 billions on account of electricity tariff. About developmental projects, he said for overcoming the complaints of low voltage in Khanpur tehsil, a number of villages bordering the federal capital had been linked with Islamabad Electric Supply Company.