Mon Mar 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2020

Stray bullet injures cop near Pindi Stadium

National

Our Correspondent
RAWALPINDI: Sub-Inspector Rawalpindi Police Sarfraz Ahmed got injured from a stray bullet here on Sunday while going on security duty at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. SI Sarfraz Ahmed was going to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for his security duty at his bike in the day when he was hit by stray bullet at his hand in an unknown aerial firing at Double Road Rawalpindi. Rescue personnel rescued the police official immediately at Rescue mobile where SI Sarfraz Ahmed was reportedly in good health with minor injury at his hand. Rawalpindi Police claims that police is looking into the astray bullet injury with all respects and it will be too early to say anything with confirmation either it was targeted or result of aerial firing astray bullet.

