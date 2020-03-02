Judicial officers asked to decide overseas Pakistanis cases on priority

GUJRANWALA: District and Sessions Judge Ch Humayun Imtiaz has directed all the judicial officers of the district to decide the cases of overseas Pakistanis and minors on priority basis. He said this while addressing a meeting of the judicial officers held in the Sessions Court room on Sunday. Senior Civil Judge Dildar Shah, staff officer Rana Khalil and other judicial officers were present in the meeting. The sessions judge reviewed the last months performance of the judges and lauded those officers who showed remarkable performance. The sessions judge also distributed appreciation letters among the judges for showing good performance.

MAN KILLED IN ACCIDENT: A man died while his wife sustained injuries in an accident at Nowshera Virkan on Sunday. Muhammad Awais and his wife Javeria were on their way on a motorcycle when a rickshaw collided with them. As a result, Awais died on the spot while his wife sustained injuries.