PSP announces most tickets for women in coming local govt polls

KARACHI: With the tenure of the local government bodies ending around August, the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Sunday formally announced that would soon begin its preparations for the upcoming local government polls and award most of the election tickets to women.

PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal announced this during a workers convention of the party at al-Farooq Ground in North Nazimabad. He said the PSP could address the grievances of the people and it would solve each and every problem if voted to power.

He said Karachi’s women had suffered due to violence in the past three decades. “They were Karachi’s women who carried the corpses of their beloved ones that were killed in the violence,” he said.

He added that the PSP wanted a peaceful and corruption-free Pakistan and the participation of women in large numbers in the gathering showed that they were extending their full support to his party against corrupt and incompetent rulers.

The PSP would make legislation to increase the representation of women in parliament to 40 per cent, he said.

Taking credit for the peace in Karachi, Kamal said after the sacrifices of the law enforcement agencies, it was the PSP that made efforts for a lasting peace in the city.

He said the Muhajir card would be used by certain political parties before the upcoming local government polls but people had now recognised them. He remarked that the slogan of Muhajir card and dividing the province had been benefitting the Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh.

“The PSP has been making efforts to burn all ethnic cards, whether it is Sindhi or Muhajir, by speaking against the splitting up of Sindh,” Kamal said. “Now the people of the province have been asking these parties what they have done for them. They know that these parties have no capabilities to divide a street of Karachi,” he said. “Karachi has become a hub of complex issues and a loyal and experienced leadership can only steer the metropolis out of crises under the current circumstances and that is none other than PSP,” he claimed.