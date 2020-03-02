Man injured in Gandawa blast

QUETTA: A man was injured in a blast at Gandawa near Notal area of Balochistan on Sunday. According to police sources, the blast was occurred when the victim, namely Haq Nawaz, was passing the Gandawa Road. Police on information reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical aid. The police sources said the explosive devices were planted under a bridge of Gandwa Road for sabotage activities by unknown suspects. Further investigation was underway.