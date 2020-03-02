Power outage during annual maintenance

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has initiated general annual maintenance, causing suspension in the power supply to a large area for almost the whole day on Sunday. Over 100 feeders were cut off from the national grid from dawn to dusk, thanks to a massive exercise being done on the pretext of annual maintenance. Sources claimed that it was a part of tactics being used by distribution companies for shedding load with a view to reducing losses under the direction of high-ups. The annual maintenance included work on 132 kv lines besides the distribution network of the Lesco. Mujahid, a resident of Muhafiz Town, was wary of successive power cuts in his area. It is now routine that power is being shut on weekends, mostly on Sundays, he regretted. The similar is with the case with Hussain, a resident of Central Park. It is highly deplorable that LESCO has started annual maintenance without informing consumers about large-scale blackouts, he lamented. Meanwhile, LESCO has also initiated load management and started loadshedding for three hours daily on feeders where losses are higher than 20pc, six hours at feeders of 30pc losses and seven hours at feeders having over 40pc losses for last several weeks, sources said.