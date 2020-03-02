‘Govt policies bearing fruits’

BAHAWALPUR: PTI Media Advisory Council chairperson Farzana Rauf on Sunday said dynamic policies introduced by the PTI government had started bearing fruits.

She said this while planting samplings and plants at Civil Hospital Bahawalpur in connection with Green and Clean Pakistan Campaign here. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had vision to put the country on track of development. She said dynamic policies introduced by the PTI-led government had started bearing fruits. “Dynamic policies and strategies implemented by PM Imran Khan’s govt strengthen national economy and made future of the nation bright,” she said. She added that priority was being given to fulfill promises made by the PTI with masses. “Special attention was being given to resolve issues of unemployment and poverty,” she said. She added that PM Imran Khan had taken special measures to control price-hike. “A mafia was involved in price-hike,” she claimed. However, the government had taken action against the mafia, she added.

Partly cloudy weather forecast: The Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain 25 Centigrade while minimum 10 Centigrade during this time span. The Met Office also forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during this time duration.