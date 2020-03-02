Probe into anomalies in QMC, NMC ordered

NOWSHERA: KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has ordered a high-level investigation into alleged irregularities in the Qazi Medical Complex (QMC) and Nowshera Medical College (NMC) and instructed the probe body to submit the findings within a fortnight, knowledgeable sources said.

There were reports of anomalies in the QMC, NMC, weaknesses in the ongoing projects, alleged corruption in purchases, overcharging patients for medicines at the hospital pharmacy, giving jobs to 27 members of a family, and illegal recruitment of doctors and other paramedical staff. “The chief minister has taken notice of these reports and ordered a probe,” said the sources while talking to The News. The sources said Mehmood Khan took action in the light of the hearing of cases filed in the Peshawar High Court (PHC), reports appearing in the newspapers, mainstream media and social media and on the basis of input of intelligence agencies.

The News has learnt that the chief minister had received complaints that some doctors working at the QMC had dubious credentials. “They had submitted the credentials at the time of their appointment of the medical colleges in Afghanistan which in fact did not exist,” said the sources.

They added that some doctors acquired jobs by submitting fake degrees of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). The intelligence agencies had received reports that there was a mafia active in the hospital and staffers such as junior clerk and storekeeper and other administrative officials were allegedly involved in irregularities and appointments. The names of these elements were later handed to the relevant government departments.

It was learnt that some aggrieved persons had moved the court against these recruitments and the court had sought record in this regard. There were reports that only one man was calling the shots at the hospital and MTI (Medical and Teaching Institutions) Act was being violated. This prompted the various accountability bodies to launch probes from time to time.

Circle Officer of Anti-Corruption Inspector Saeed Jan confirmed to The News that over 12 inquiries were in progress on the issue. He confirmed that most of the record had been acquired and the complaints about recruitment of doctors, paramedical staff and clerks in violation of rules were under investigation.

The official said there was a separate inquiry against the Nowshera Medical College Dean Dr Muhammad Jehangir Khan for giving jobs to 27 people. He said a technical team from Peshawar was assisting the officials in the task.

It was learnt that Prime Minister Imran Khan had received complaints on the issue as well. He asked Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak to look into the matter and submit him a report.