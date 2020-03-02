PSHD guidelines to identify suspected coronavirus cases

LAHORE: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) Sunday issued guidelines for the general public to identify the suspected case of coronavirus in their surroundings.

According to the guidelines regarding the suspected case of Covid-19, patient with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) having fever, cough, shortness of breath (SOB) requires admission to hospital, with no other etiology that fully explains the clinical presentation and at least one of the following like history of travel to or residence in the affected area in the last 14 days prior to the onset of symptoms. Further, the patient is a healthcare worker who has been working in an environment where the severe acute respiratory infection is being cared for.

Meanwhile, patients with any Acute Respiratory Illness (ARI) and at least on the following close contact with a confirmed or probable case of Covid-19 in the 14 days prior to illness onset or visited or worked in affected area in China. As well as, worked or attended a healthcare facility in the 14 days prior to the onset of symptoms where patients with hospital-associated Covid-19 infections have been reported.

The guidelines said any person who died of having signs and symptoms of Covid-19 illness in the area with ongoing transmission of infection or have a definitive epidemiological link with a probable or conformed Covid-19 patient. Only those patients would be kept in isolation wards who were suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19 and lack of an immune deficiency.

For more information, citizens can contact on 080099000 helpline of PSHD or its facebook page ‘PSHDepartment’.