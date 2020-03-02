Those compromising on national interest imposed on nation: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Lambasting the government, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman Sunday said those compromising on national interest had been imposed on the nation.

“The PTI government has intentionally put the CPEC in cold storage besides compromising on the Kashmir issue,” he said while addressing the ‘Protection of Constitution of Pakistan’ Convention organized by his party.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Farhatullah Babar of PPP, Allama Sajid Mir and others also spoke on the occasion. Fazl compared Prime Minister Imran Khan with the US President Trump and the Indian Prime Minister Modi.

“We have got Imran Khan like Trump in the US and Modi in India,” he said. He also warned the government to refrain from crossing his red lines. “You talk about red lines. I also have own my red lines and nobody should cross them,” he maintained.

Fazl said he himself felt ashamed of talking about threats of trying under Article 6. “I move across the country without caring for my life and you threaten to try me under Article 6 of the Constitution,” he said. He said the PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Zardari were being grilled only to foil the CPEC project and asked as to why and on whose behest the government backed out of gas pipeline project with Iran.

He said if the Constitution protected the rights of all the citizens then why people were complaining about violation of human rights.

“We have a Constitution but it is not alive and not being implemented in letter and spirit,” he said.

Talking about those powerful in the country, he said an institution was complete Constitution and law and those demanding their rights were termed traitors.

“It is responsibility of the state to produce those people who are loyal to the country,” he said.

He regretted the democratic and Islamic values could not prosper in the country despite the fact that the Constitution ensured democracy.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai stressed that every institution whether it was the armed forces, the judiciary or the media should work within the ambit of the Constitution.

“Our institutions should not do politics if we want that Pakistan to continue to exist,” he said.

Achakzai said it were masses who would had to decide whether Pakistan was must for the armed forces or armed forces were vital for the country.

“If the armed forces are for the country then we respect them,” he said, adding they did not want to break the country but could live in this part of the world like slaves.

He said they would wanted to reorganize the country where all the citizens should have equal status and rights.

Achakzai demanded observance of quota for Balochistan in the armed forces and other institutions.

Senator Allama Sajid Mir observed that no community or segment of the society was happy with the government.

“The selected prime minister is claiming that the country has come out of the ICU whereas it is moving towards deterioration,” he said.

He alleged that the cabinet members were showing fake certificates of the IMF and World Bank to the masses whereas they were finding it difficult to make ends meet.

Farhatullah Babar of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said the federation was facing threats due to non-implementation of the Constitution.

“The basis reason is that those in uniform are patriotic and others are traitors,” he said.

The PPP leader recalled that Madar-i-Millat Mohtarama Fatima Jinnah also faced treason cases whereas Maulana Fazlur Rehman was being threatened with trial under Article 6 of the Constitution.

He regretted that persons like Pervez Musharraf who usurped the Constitution were considered patriotic.

“Musharraf’s picture who usurped the Constitution still can be seen in the army mess,” he said.

He called upon those who played havoc with the Constitution to stop the game for the future.

“I call upon Maulana Fazlur Rehman that protection of rights is not possible for a single party rather it is a national issue,” he said.