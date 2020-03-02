Intra-Afghan dialogue to start in Norway from 10th

ISLAMABAD: The outline for another deal between Islamic Emirates (Taliban) and Kabul administration has been choreographed by the interlocutors of Taliban-US parlays meticulously and top aides of two sides will have talks about the agreement separately on March 10 in Norwegian capital Oslo.

With this intra-Afghan dialogue would commence. Well placed diplomatic sources told The News here Sunday that Pakistan would facilitate various groups in different forms who will enter the negotiations, viewed as most crucial phase of the peace process. Pakistan’s interest in enduring peace in Afghanistan is obvious and it has been appreciated by all those who are keen to see stability in the region.

Pakistan’s successive governments have been striving for a negotiated settlement of Afghan imbroglio as the Taliban-US talks were initiated during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government way back in 2018.

The sources reminded that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who stayed in Doha for three nights for meetings with the visiting diplomats and host leader had an important meeting with his Norwegian counterpart who will host the first round of the intra-Afghan dialogue.

The diplomatic sources have expressed fear that India that had been using Afghan soil to undertake subversive activities against Pakistan for more than a decade and the deal struck by Taliban and the US would come in the way of Indian future designs. India that has been claiming to invest more than two billion US dollars in various sectors of Afghanistan for establishing a foothold in that country, is utterly in wilderness due to the deal of Saturday in Doha.

India dispatched its Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Kabul on Friday ahead of developments in Doha and Kabul where the US defence secretary was present for talks with Ashraf Ghani administration. The sources hinted that the Indian foreign secretary had meetings some important stalwarts including those who had been allies of New Delhi. India that has almost lost its proxy war in Afghanistan, could play a spoiler’s role in upcoming intra-Afghan dialogue, the sources hinted. He returned late Saturday and kept busy in maligning Pakistan. He had meetings with Ashraf Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah, former intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh and NSA Hamdullah Mohib. He also met former president Hamid Karzai, acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haroon Chakhansur and acting Finance Minister Abdul Zadran. Separately, he interacted with a cross-section of Afghan leaders including politician, civil rights activists and academicians, most of them belong to anti-Pakistan lobby. India on Saturday said that it has noted that entire political spectrum in Afghanistan welcomed the peace deal. "We note that the entire political spectrum in Afghanistan, including the government, the democratic polity and civil society, has welcomed the opportunity and hope for peace and stability generated by these agreements," Indian spokesman said in New Delhi.

Interestingly India's Ambassador to Qatar P Kumaran was among a host of diplomats present at the ceremony where the deal was inked. He was the junior most diplomat among thirty countries who were present in the historic ceremony. Most of the countries consigned their senior diplomats for the occasion, the sources added. In a guarded reaction to the peace deal between the Taliban and the United States, India on Saturday said its consistent policy has been to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and ensure end of terrorism.

The sources said that the splinter political groups have assured the Taliban for their efforts for establishing a strong Islamic system in Afghanistan. The Taliban have already chalked out a strategy to broad-based understanding with all political groups who are willing to work for endured peace in the war-torn country. “Once the system is installed in Afghanistan, it would be hard for India to find a place in that country for using it for its ulterior motives against Pakistan,” the sources maintained.