Coronavirus threat: Sindh extends closure of educational institutions till 13th

Ag Agencies

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday decided to keep all educational institutions in the province closed until March 13 in view of the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.

The decision was taken by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who was heading the fourth meeting of the committee formed to review the situation in the wake of the first case of the virus reported in Karachi on February 26, according to information released by Shah's office. During the meeting, the chief minister was informed that 738 passengers had arrived in Karachi from Iran till now, while 13,098 had arrived at Taftan.

The meeting decided to keep all educational institutions closed till March 13 as this would give the authorities time to ascertain how many of the people returning from Iran had met their children and relatives, reported Geo News on Sunday.

Keeping this in mind, Chief Minister Shah after consultation with the committee members directed the secretaries for education, colleges, and universities and boards to issue notifications for the closure of educational institutions till the said date.

The meeting justified that till that time, the recommended isolation period of 14 days would also be over and the authorities would also be able to screen the passengers returning from Iran as well as any relatives they may have come into contact with. The committee was informed that six suspects belonging to Khairpur, Jacobabad, Tando Jam and Karachi South were being kept in quarantine and their samples were sent for testing. The result of one of the six samples was received which was negative, while results of the remaining five samples were awaited.

Chief Minister Shah during the meeting directed all agencies, including the Federal Investigation Agency and the health department, to maintain close coordination with the concerned officers working at Taftan border so that they keep sharing day-to-day data of the passengers arriving there.

According to the handout, the meeting was told that airport authorities have started enforcing all effective screening measures so that no active virus case could enter Karachi. Shah also directed the Karachi commissioner to visit the Karachi airport randomly.

Last week, when Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, the Sindh government had decided to close educational institutions in the province for two days on Thursday and Friday (Feb 27 and Feb 28).

The Sindh administration had on Saturday asked families who have recently visited Iran not to send their children to schools for 14 days. Meanwhile, the government of Pakistan on Sunday decided to close Pak-Afghan border at Chaman for initial period of seven days from today (March 2).

According to a notification issue by Ministry of Interior, the border would be closed for prevention of the spread of Coronavirus on both sides in best interest of the people of the two countries.

During the period, necessary measures would be taken to safeguard the health of the people of the both countries.

The announcement comes a day after Pakistan detected two new cases of the virus bringing the total number of infected patients to four.

Officials said the Chaman/Spinboldak crossing point would close from Monday, but a second point at Torkhum in the northwest would remain open.

Pakistan is sandwiched between China and Iran -- which are both fighting major outbreaks -- sparking fears about the country´s ability to cope with an epidemic of its own. The country has suspended all flights to Iran and closed land borders.