Nawaz’s UK departure was a fixed match: Firdous

SIALKOT/LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has now decided to move UK authorities to deport former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is currently in London for treatment.Talking to media in Sialkot on Sunday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said, “Nawaz Sharif did not provide his medical reports to the Punjab government and time has now come that he should be brought back.

She termed the departure of Nawaz Sharif for treatment in London as a fixed match. "The government will write to British authorities for Sharif brothers' deportation," said Dr Firdous. In the next week, concerned authorities will take steps in this regard, she added.

The statement from the senior government functionary came amid controversy surrounding Nawaz Sharif's health condition and the PML-N's claims that Sharif family has shared fresh reports with the Punjab government.

While on the other hand, the provincial cabinet rejected Nawaz Sharif's request for extension in bail citing lack of evidence in this regard.

Dr Firdous said a section of media created an environment that if Nawaz was not allowed to leave for treatment abroad and his life might be in danger.

On record inflation in the country, the special assistant said the PTI government is committed to overcome inflation and provide immediate relief to the masses. She said that prices of different edibles are witnessing decline owing to sincere efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said further reduction in prices of different edibles will be made to ease the burden on common man.

The special assistant said Pakistan had emerged successful in addressing all challenges at economic front due to prudent economic policies of the incumbent government.

Talking about the Afghan peace agreement signed in Doha, she said the deal vindicated PM Imran Khan's long-held narrative that negotiations are only viable option to promote peace and stability in the region. She said Pakistan will continue its policy of supporting the Afghan people in their efforts to achieve lasting peace, stability and development in Afghanistan.

On the issue of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, she said Pakistan hosted millions of Afghan refugees on its land, which shows the country's hospitality and generosity.

Taking a jibe at the Indian government, she expressed regret that the Modi-led regime is engaged in suppressing the ongoing freedom struggle launched by the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), but it is destined to fail.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rahid said that Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports were not fabricated and she still stands with them.

The minister said the government and court granted conditional permission to Nawaz Sharif to get treatment abroad, but full details of his treatment were not provided to the government. Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Yasmin Rashid said that she personally went through all medical reports of Nawaz Sharif. She said Nawaz was allowed to get treatment abroad on condition that his reports will be sent to government for regular verification.

Dr Yasmin said that Nawaz Sharif had not been admitted to any hospital for 16 weeks, which means that treatment in Pakistan was effective and improved his condition. She claimed that Dr Adnan was also onboard regarding health reports of Nawaz Sharif.

Talking about growing threat of coronavirus in the country, she said that authorities are making full efforts to prevent spread of the virus. She informed the people that special wards have been set up inside all hospitals and government is conducting meetings on daily basis.