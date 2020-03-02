A day of upsets in Lahore races

LAHORE: The 27th winter meeting of Lahore Race Club was full of surprises with the biggest came in Mian Abdul Waheed Memorial Cup when Jharra surpassed all obstacles stage an upset on Sunday

Similarly, with an exception of one or two races, all the Mona Stud Plate too had stunning responses from some unknown horses who were nowhere near the favourites gallery. Jharra was on fluke in the cup race, which earned it the winner’s spot while other races winners were Ask Me, Ibram Prince, Silken Black, Missing My Love, Tiffany’s and. The outcome of the opening race was contrary to the expectations with win going to an unknown Ask Me and the second surprise came from Anmol One for a place while Turab Prince came third.

The second race too saw a shock coming at the number one spot from Ibram Prince, which was not expected for any top three places. However, it pushed favouirte Safdar Princess to a second place while Crown Jewel journey to a third position was also astonishing. In the third race Silken Black jumped to the first position when it was believed for taking a place while favouirte Natalia was forced to a second place and Evening Star occupation of the third place was also astonishing.

In the fourth race, Missing My Love was the only horse which was favourite and was the winner too. But Dazzling taking second place and Forever One third position were also surprise. In the fifth race, Tiffany's came with another surprise of the day while one of the favourites Khadim was second and similarly, Sher Garh Queen was third.

In the sixth Mian Abdul Waheed Memorial Cup race, Jharra’s march to be the winner was amazing and Fair Beauty and Tiger Jet taking second and third places respectively also amused the pundits. The final race of the day, which has seven entries was cancelled due lack of competition.