Javeria 4th Pak woman to play 100 T20Is

LAHORE: Javeria Khan became only the fourth Pakistan woman cricketer to register a century of T20I matches when the Pakistan national women’s team played South Africa Women in their third Group-B fixture of the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup against South Africa at Sydney Showground Stadium on Sunday.

Javeria Khan, the 31-year-old top-order batter, led the team after Bismah Maroof was ruled out of the tournament following an injury in the match against England.Javeria made her first T20I appearance in May 2009 and is the second highest run-getter for Pakistan with 1,826 runs at an average of 22.