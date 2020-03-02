Sammy enjoys driving in Islamabad

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy having various Pakistani cuisines has now trying his hands behind the wheels.

Peshawar Zalmi shared its captain video driving on the streets of Islamabad. From dining out to visiting the tomb of Quaid-i-Azam and of course becoming an honorary citizen of Pakistan, Sammy has been doing it all.

After Zalmi’s match against Islamabad United was abandoned due to rain in the capital, the Windies batsman decided to take a cruise around the city alongside franchise owner Javed Afridi.

Sammy is one of the most popular foreign players playing the PSL.During his visit to the country last year, Sammy paid a visit to the Quaid's Mausoleum alongside the team owner.Garbed in a traditional shalwar kameez, Sammy entered Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's last resting place holding a flag of Pakistan and paid a tribute to the nation's founder.