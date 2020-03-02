PSL-5: Wahab keen to see Zalmi beat Kings in today’s match

ISLAMAAD: As Peshawar Zalmi is set to play Karachi Kings at the Pindi Stadium Monday, T20 specialist Wahab Riaz was looking forward to stay amongst the top three teams of the competition.

In media talk at team’s hotel in Islamabad, Zalmi’s attack bowler Wahab said winning against Kings was all the more important as it would help his team stay among the top teams. “The match against Zalmi is very important Monday as victory would help us get among the leading three teams. This way you stay in the hunt to finish among the leading outfit and thus a chance to make it even to the top with a killing punch. We are looking forward to the match against Karachi Kings to further strengthen our chances in PSL V.” He said by the time Zalmi would complete the match against Karachi, they would already had played five matches. “So we would hit the half way stage and you would have a clear indications as to where our campaign is heading to,” he said. Wahab said his stay with Zalmi had been outstanding so far. “Look Zalmi is like a family to me. My outstanding performance with them I think is a result of support I have been getting from the players and management. Every player and manager support other helping them give their best. I am thoroughly enjoying my stay with Zalmi.”

The pacer who always had been seen having more than one tricks up his sleeves when it came to performing in T20 matches, said PSL had been an amazing experience for him. Meanwhile, wrest spinner Yasir Shah has joined Zalmi replacing injured Mohammad Mohsin.The match between Zalmi and Kings starts at the Pindi Stadium Monday 7pm.