England beat Windies to make it to last four: SA whip Pakistan to enter women T20 WC semis

SYDNEY: Laura Wolvaardt smacked a crucial 53 as South Africa whipped Pakistan to keep their unbeaten streak intact Sunday and join India and England in the women’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals.

Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk won the toss and opted to bat on a slow track at Sydney Showgrounds, with her team making a competitive 136 for six, boosted by Wolvaardt’s late fireworks. In reply Pakistan, missing captain Bismah Maroof who was ruled out of the tournament on Saturday with a broken thumb, could only manage 119 for five.

South Africa have now won three from three in Group B -- including a six-wicket humbling of England and a 113-run thumping of Thailand -- to make only their second T20 semi-final following their efforts in 2014.

The dangerous Lizelle Lee, who smashed a century in their last match against Thailand, immediately went on the attack as she opened the Proteas innings, crashing a four off the third delivery.

But pace spearhead Diana Baig bowled a beautiful outswinger and she got an edge to Sidra Nawaz behind the stumps in a big breakthrough for Pakistan. Baig struck again with van Niekerk gone for three, dragging onto her wicket, to leave South Africa at 17 for two.

Mignon du Preez (17) and Marizanne Kapp (31) steaded the ship, then Wolvaardt, 20, played what proved to be a critical knock. She carved out a high-quality unbeaten 53 from 36 balls, including fours off the final three deliveries.

Pakistan made a brisk start, whacking a quick 18 before Shabnim Ismail removed Muneeba Ali in a rare T20 wicket-maiden.

Omaima Sohail came to the crease but lasted just three balls before being run out in a comical mix-up with stand-in skipper Javeria Khan, then the dangerous Nida Dar departed for three.

A desperately unlucky Khan was batting beautifully in her 100th T20 when she was run out for 31, caught outside her crease when Aliya Riaz drove the ball back at bowler Chloe Tryon who got a hand on it and it rolled onto the stumps.

Needing 58 off the last five overs, Aliya Riaz (39 not out) and Iram Javed (17 not out) did their best but were denied by tight bowling.

England, 2009 champions and runners-up at the last tournament, secured their semifinal place with a comfortable 46-run win over the West Indies, courtesy of fine bowling and a battling 57 from Natalie Sciver. England won the toss and powered to a competitive 143 for five, with the West Indies ending on a paltry 97.

It didn’t start well for England with Tammy Beaumont trapped lbw on the fourth ball, but Danni Wyatt put on 50 for the next wicket with Sciver before she was caught for 29. Knight and Sciver kept the scoreboard ticking over with quick singles until the skipper was run out for 17.

Sciver brought up her third half-century of the tournament before being dismissed an over from the end, with Amy Jones making a late 23-run cameo.

The West Indies made slow progress in the run chase and disaster struck when dangerwoman Stefanie Taylor was stretchered off in agony, seemingly with a groin strain, on 15, and it proved to be pivotal.

Scores in brief: South Africa women 136-6 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 53*, Marizanne Kapp 31; Diana Baig 2-19) Pakistan women 119-5 in 20 0vers (Aliya Riaz 39 not out, Javeria Khan 31) Result South Africa Women win by 17 runs.

Points table

Group A

Team P W L T P

*India 4 4 0 0 8

Australia 3 2 1 0 4

New Zealand 3 2 1 0 4

Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0

Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0

Group B

*England 4 3 1 0 6

*South Africa 3 3 0 0 6

West Indies 3 1 2 0 2

Pakistan 3 1 2 0 2

Thailand 3 0 3 0 0.