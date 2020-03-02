close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
AFP
March 2, 2020

Guaido denounces attack on Venezuela opposition rally

World

BARQUISIMETO: Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said he could have been killed during a shooting attack on a protest march in the country´s west that wounded a teenage boy.

Guaido had been leading around 2,000 supporters through Barquisimeto city on Saturday when the incident occurred. A photo released by Guaido´s supporters showed a man standing next to a motorcycle, with his face covered, aiming a gun in the direction of the parliament speaker. His team said a 16-year-old boy was later shot in the leg but is now in a “stable condition.” They attributed the attack to pro-govt vigilantes. “The dictatorship could have killed me today, without a doubt,” Guaido said in a video published to social media after the march.

