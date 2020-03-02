Iraq postpones confidence vote for 3rd time as clock ticks

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s divided parliament postponed a vote of confidence in prime minister-designate Mohammad Allawi’s government for a third time Sunday for a lack of quorum, prolonging a political vacuum. Parliament speaker Mohammed Halbusi did not schedule a new date for the session but noted a constitutional deadline for the vote would expire on Monday. On Sunday, only 108 lawmakers out of a total of 329 attended the extraordinary session, which had already been delayed twice last week for lack of a quorum. Iraq’s parliament is the most divided in its recent history and Allawi is struggling to secure support from Sunni Arab and Kurdish minorities for his proposed cabinet. Over the past week, he has adjusted the line-up to bolster support, while also holding talks with Sunni and Kurdish representatives. Nominated on February 1 to replace Adel Abdel Mahdi who stepped down in December, Allawi must get parliament to approve his cabinet in a confidence vote, otherwise President Barham Salih has said he will designate a new premier unilaterally. —AFP

Vatican opens archives on history’s most controversial pope

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican unseals the archives of history’s most contentious popes on Monday, potentially shedding light on why Pius XII stayed silent during the extermination of six million Jews in the Holocaust. Two hundred researchers have already requested access to the mountain of documents, made available after an inventory that took more than 14 years for Holy See archivists to complete. Award-winning German religious historian Hubert Wolf will be in Rome on Monday, armed with six assistants and two years of funding to start exploring documents from the “private secretariat” of the late pope. Wolf, a specialist on the relationship of Pius XII with the Nazis, is anxious to discover the notes of the his 70 ambassadors — the pontiff’s eyes and ears during his time as head of the Catholic Church between 1939 and his death in 1958. There should also be records of urgent appeals for help from Jewish organisations, as well as his communications with the late US President Franklin D. Roosevelt.