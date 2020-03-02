Froome heads home after virus scare

ABU DHABI: Chris Froome and Team Ineos are among those who have now been allowed to leave their hotel and travel home from the cancelled UAE Tour, but others remain in quarantine in Abu Dhabi following a coronavirus scare.

The first 450 tests for the virus have come back negative after around 600 riders, staff members and media were checked for the virus over the past two days. The remaining results are expected soon.

Several teams confirmed early on Sunday they were beginning the journey home. “All our riders and staff now leaving UAE after being given the all clear,” Team Ineos said on Twitter. “Thank you to all those who have helped us and looked after the team over recent days.”

Team Jumbo-Visma wrote on Twitter that their riders and staff were on the plane back home while Alex Dowsett’s Israel-Start Up Nation squad posted pictures from the airport as they began their journey.

However, journalists who were being held in confinement in a separate hotel reported they had been told that they were to remain under lockdown.

There were also several reports that at least three teams — Groupama-FDJ, Cofidis and Gazprom-RusVelo — were being kept in quarantine as further test results were awaited, though there has not yet been confirmation from those teams nor the authorities.