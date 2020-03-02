Historic day

February 29 was an historic day as the years-long conflict in Afghanistan, that took thousands of lives, came to an end. Truce between the Taliban and the US has finally seen daylight. Pakistan was the fulcrum of all efforts to put both parties into negotiations, culminating into a deal that binds both parties to refrain from clashes. Afghanistan has been receiving bullets and gunpowder. Peace remained a word unknown to the majority of its citizens. Pakistan too faced the worst kind of terrorism during this period.

It is to be seen how both parties follow the conditions of the truce. After the truce, the daunting tone of the US may disrupt the peace process. It would be in the fitness of things if both parties showed self-control and patience to reach a viable plan of the exit of US/Nato forces and the complete independence of Afghanistan.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad