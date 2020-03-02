Bad hiring

A young man recently employed at the company where I work left his job this month. I found out that he was hired byga Government organization on the post of his father, who had recently retired. The practice of hiring the children of a retiring employee on the same post, without any interview or matching qualifications, have resulted in selecting the wrong person for the job – thereby affecting the entire working of the organization. I don't know how or why such hiring started in Pakistan but such practices should be declared a criminal offence to end them immediately.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar